Black Business Month: Mani/Pedi's in Motion brings nail care to you

LaToya Miller's mobile nail salon serves all sorts of people with different needs, including people with disabilities, parties, the busy, and even other artists.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Only 4% of black-owned businesses survive past the initial start-up phase.

One of the lucky few is Rock Island's Mani/Pedi's in Motion, a small nail salon that stands out from the rest.

Mani/Pedi's in Motion is a mobile nail salon service started in 2017 by LaToya Miller, who wanted to serve those who weren't usually able to afford or access that luxury.

So, she created a full-service mobile nail salon out of a small bus, using her business to serve people who can't leave their homes, like the elderly or people with disabilities, parties, large groups or even people who are just too busy for regular manicures and pedicures, like other business owners.

Her services are even available to other nail artists who don't have their own storefronts.

"When you're supporting a small business, you're supporting somebody's dream," Miller said. "I just can't express the way that the community comes together. That's what it's mainly about; the coming together and supporting each other because everybody is trying to do something out here. So why not? Everybody? Let's get together and support each other as black businessmen."