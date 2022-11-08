Quad Cities Chamber names new CEO in annual meeting

The new CEO, Dr. LaDrina WIlson, has worked in key administrative positions at QC colleges and as the CEO of Iman Consulting.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Chamber announced who is taking the permanent role of CEO in its annual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11.

On Aug. 11 at the organization's annual meeting at Rhythm City Casino, Chamber leaders highlighted the year's accomplishments and named their new CEO: Dr. LaDrina Wilson.

She inherits the permanent position from the previous CEO Paul Rumler, who left the position in March 2022. She has held the position of Interim CEO since early July.

Dr. Wilson was the CEO of Iman Consulting and the Chair of the Chamber's Board prior to the announcement and has a long history of administrative work in the QCA. She served as the vice president of student services at Black Hawk College for almost two years.

She held various roles at Eastern Iowa Community College across a span of 11 years, including dean of students, assistant director of enrollment and customer service, admissions officer and academic advisor.

She has earned a Bachelor's degree from Northern Arizona University, a Master's in Education from Western Illinois University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Iowa State University.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to serve our region as CEO for the Quad Cities Chamber,” said Wilson. “Looking forward, we are an effective and efficient organization, and we won’t stray from our roots. We will re-evaluate our priorities, our past practices and we will act on that insight to push our work to the next level.”

“LaDrina is an exceptional leader and facilitator. She is the right person at the right time to lead our Chamber," said Debbie Anselm, Quad Cities Chamber Board Chair and Publisher of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus. "This commitment will provide the stability needed and ensure the good work of the Chamber continues. It also provides us with a unique opportunity to develop a thorough and comprehensive analysis of the region and determine a strategic plan for the organization that aligns with the needs of the Quad Cities region."