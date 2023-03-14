QCAWC launching 'It's Your Lucky Day' adoption promotion this St. Patrick's Day

On March 17 and 18, all adult pets will have a reduced adoption fee of $15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILAN, Ill. — Lucky pets at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center are getting ready to find new homes in an adoption special coming this St. Patrick's Day.

The shelter is hosting the "It's Your Lucky Day!" Adoption Special on March 17 and 18 to mark the holiday and help their animals find new homes.

For those two days, the adoption fee for all adult animals will be reduced to just $13.

Animals that are currently available for adoption are listed on the QCAWC's website.