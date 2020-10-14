Skilled to Work: The TaxSlayer Center

The arena's been closed since March 12th, 2020, due to COVID-19.

MOLINE, Ill. — You're used to seeing ice around this time at the TaxSlayer Center thanks to Quad City Storm home games. Because they've canceled their 2020-2021 season though, there's no ice.

"We're renovating the conference center," Mullen said. "We're renovating all the suites."

Mullen says he wanted to take advantage of all of their downtime.

"This window of opportunity gives us the chance to get a lot of things done that we couldn't do when we were operating."

Along with conference center and suites, the TaxSlayer's replacing their chiller, putting in touchless plumbing, and doing electrical work, all thanks to the Impact agreement. It allows the center to use skilled union workers in their project. They've used 15 of them since they opened in 1993.

"You don't have to wonder if things are going to get done right," Mullen said. "You don't have to worry about whether they're going to be job accidents, so it's been mutually beneficial for us to use that, and we've been real happy with them."

Thursday, March 12th, Mullen's staff had to pull players off the basketball floor during the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament. Mullen says he'll likely see a lot of events that have been waiting to tour, when the TaxSlayer Center can hopefully reopen next year.

"In addition to the ones that were planning on touring next year anyways, you've got all the ones that wanted to tour in the past year," Mullen said. "There's going to be a lot of content to go around, so there's a light at the end of the tunnel."