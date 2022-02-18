x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nailed it or Failed It

NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A tasty treat for our feathered friends

Here's a craft you can make indoors so your backyard birds can have a party outdoors!

MOLINE, Ill. — If you are feeling some cabin fever, imagine how our birds are feeling being outdoors during this time of year! 

To help them out, we made our own bird feeders on Nailed It Or Failed It during Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, Feb. 18. 

All you need for this craft (instructions here) is peanut butter, ice cream cones, bird seed and string or twine. In less than three minutes, you can make a tasty treat for your backyard birds and create some much-needed entertainment for you and them as winter weathers on.

Watch video above to see how ours turned out!

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our daily newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

In Other News

NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Tasty Treat For Our Feathered Friends