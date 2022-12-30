Separating egg whites from the yolks using garlic

Just don't be aggressive, like David, and it will work ;)

MOLINE, Ill. — Have you ever had a recipe that said you needed to separate the egg white from the yolk? It can be a messy process, and if you don't want to spend money on a tool to do one job, then consider trying this.

Good Morning Quad Cities tried this hack during Friday's Nailed it or Failed it Segment.

Take fresh garlic cloves. Not the kind that comes in a jar, the actual bulb works great. Peel the garlic clove. Then rub the garlic clove on your fingertips for a little while (about 20 seconds). Your hands should be sticky, that's when you'll know you're good to go.

Crack your egg on a plate. Then you should be able to pick up the yolk without a problem. If you are aggressive like David Bohlman, then the yolk will crack and make a big mess. But if you are gentle like Morgan Strackbein was, then you will be able to pick up the yolk and impress everyone in the room.

The downside is your hands will smell like garlic for eternity unless you take a tip from our viewers. Staci and Tracy tell News 8 to rub your hands on stainless steel, which should help to remove the smell. If you can't do that, at least you will keep the vampires away.

