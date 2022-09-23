Nailed it or Failed it: Fudge with a unique ingredient

News 8's David Bohlman says, "Why does this even work?"

MOLINE, Ill. — Fudge has been around since the 1800s. Traditionally you will find things like milk and white sugar in the recipe. News 8's David Bohlman found a recipe on TikTok and in his words, "it sounded so gross I had to try it."

This recipe includes:

1 Cup of Butter

1/2 lb Original Velveeta Cheese

1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder

2 lbs Powdered Sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

Optional: choice of nuts

Method:

Take the cup of butter, and 1/2 pound of Original Velveeta Cheese and put in a large pan, and melt on medium-high heat. Stir constantly.

Add 1/2 cup of cocoa powder, and mix thoroughly.

Add 2lbs (the whole bag) of powdered sugar. It will look like there is no way you can mix this together. David Bohlman says, "trust the process." Keep mixing until it forms a cake batter-like consistency.

Remove from heat and add a teaspoon of vanilla, then mix. If you opt to add nuts to yours, add them now.

Add to an 8 x 10 baking dish lined with parchment paper. Put in the fridge and allow it to firm up, then slice and eat.

This is a good recipe to keep in your back pocket for June 16th of any year, but that is National Fudge Day.