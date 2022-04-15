NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: An Easter Pop-Up Surprise

MOLINE, Ill. — A good glue gun is important for this craft (ours was stolen). Also, a good sense of humor.
During Good Morning Quad Cities' Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, April 15, 2022, we tried to transform rubber gloves into Easter bunnies that would pop out of a cup once we blew a plastic straw into a paper cup. Are you confused yet? So are we. Click the video above and here are the instructions.
TUNE IN for Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m. for Cocktail of the Week, where we transform hollow chocolate bunnies into a delicious drink!
RELATED: NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Edible Slime
Watch more NIOFI content on News 8's YouTube channel