Everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day 2022 celebrations in the Quad Cities

While the actual holiday is next Thursday, many in the QCA will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend. Here's a look at what's going on.

MOLINE, Ill. — You don't have to be Irish to be lucky during St. Patrick's Day in the Quad Cities! Following years of canceling and postponing celebrations, the QCA will finally return to "normal" St. Patrick's Day events for 2022.

Hosting Iowa's largest St. Patrick's party, Visit Quad Cities also boasts one of the best parades in the Midwest for the holiday.

Last year, the St. Patrick's Day races and parade were postponed until August due to COVID-19 uncertainty. Seven months later, all celebrations will take place the weekend before the actual holiday.

Below you'll find a list of events to participate in as well as safety tips from officials.

Stay safe while celebrating

Thousands of people will make their way to the QCA for celebrations, which is why local agencies are reminding drivers that they'll be out in full force this weekend to keep folks safe.

Here are some tips to consider for a safe and lucky weekend:

Find a designated driver if you plan on drinking.

Wear your seatbelt.

Be extra cautious around pedestrians.

Races

CASI's 40th Annual St. Patrick's Day Races will be held before the parade on Saturday, March 12.

All of the races start and finish at 129 Main St. in Davenport. There are three races total:

Tot Trot @ 9 a.m.

1-mile Family Run/Walk @ 9:30 a.m.

5K Run/Walk @ 10 a.m.

Information on registering for the races or making a donation can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Quad Cities Grand Parade XXXVI

The St. Patrick Society's parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and end around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. This is following mass at St. Mary's in Rock Island.

The Grand Parade will start at the corner of 23rd Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island and wind its way through the Centennial Bridge before ending near E 3rd and Perry Streets in Davenport.

Thousands of people line the streets during the parade, which includes bands, Irish dancers and family clans, according to Visit Quad Cities.

Below is a picture of the route:

Parties & Pubs

Post Parade Bash - RiverCenter

The party starts right after the Grand Parade in downtown Davenport. There will be food, drinks, live Irish music and dancers, and a presentation of the parade trophy winners.

Doors to the Post Parade Bash are set to open at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. They will close at 4:30 p.m.

According to Visit Quad Cities, entry to the party is by membership. Don't worry— $15 memberships will be available at the door, and you don't have to be Irish to join. Those under 16 years old accompanied by an adult can get into the festivities for free.

St. Patrick's Day Bash - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Also in Davenport, the St. Patrick's Day Bash will start 7 p.m. Friday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. There will be live music from Project X and Electric Shock.

On Saturday, doors to the bash open at 11 a.m. with food, drinks, games, Flying Leprechauns and live music for the whole day.

A more detailed schedule can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Sham Rockin Paddy O'Party - Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill

Across the river in Rock Island, Kavanaugh's Hilltop will host its 10th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O'Pardy. The party starts at 2 p.m. with a heated tent, food, drinks and live music from Levi Craft & Friends, Danger Zone and DJ Cam.

More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.

More pubs to visit in the Quad Cities

Did someone say "bar crawl?"

The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl will be from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 19, according to Visit Quad Cities. Tickets can be purchased by clicking/tapping here.