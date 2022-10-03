x
Here's where you can get the best tacos in the Quad Cities, according to Google

The Quad Cities has some of the tastiest Mexican restaurants in the Midwest, so which are the best? Let's take a look at Google Reviews' top-rated restaurants.

MOLINE, Ill. — With National Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing and National Taco Day on Tuesday, it's the season to celebrate and highlight some of the phenomenal Mexican-owned restaurants here in the Quad Cities.

It's important to note that these rankings only consider a restaurant's Google reviews and ratings. Nonetheless, let's taco-ver the top five Quad City Mexican restaurants, according to Google reviews.

Top five highest-rated QC Mexican restaurants according to Google reviews (minimum 50 reviews)

  1. El Pueblo Mexican Grill (Silvis) - 4.8/5 Stars (100 Reviews)
  2. Verde (Bettendorf) - 4.8/5 Stars (59 Reviews)
  3. Adolph's Mexican Foods (East Moline) - 4.6/5 Stars (1.4K Reviews)
  4. Abarrotes Carrillo (Davenport) - 4.6/5 Stars (715 Reviews)
  5. Los Charros (East Moline) - 4.6/5 Stars (581 Reviews)

Top five QC Mexican restaurants with the highest number of Google reviews

  1. Adolph's Mexican Foods (East Moline) - 1.4K Reviews
  2. Los Portales (Davenport) - 1.4K Reviews
  3. Nally's Kitchen (Davenport) - 1.2K Reviews
  4. Los Agaves Mexican Grill (Moline) - 1.2K Reviews
  5. La Finca (Davenport) - 1.2K Reviews

