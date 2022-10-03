Here's where you can get the best tacos in the Quad Cities, according to Google

MOLINE, Ill. — With National Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing and National Taco Day on Tuesday, it's the season to celebrate and highlight some of the phenomenal Mexican-owned restaurants here in the Quad Cities.
It's important to note that these rankings only consider a restaurant's Google reviews and ratings. Nonetheless, let's taco-ver the top five Quad City Mexican restaurants, according to Google reviews.
Top five highest-rated QC Mexican restaurants according to Google reviews (minimum 50 reviews)
- El Pueblo Mexican Grill (Silvis) - 4.8/5 Stars (100 Reviews)
- Verde (Bettendorf) - 4.8/5 Stars (59 Reviews)
- Adolph's Mexican Foods (East Moline) - 4.6/5 Stars (1.4K Reviews)
- Abarrotes Carrillo (Davenport) - 4.6/5 Stars (715 Reviews)
- Los Charros (East Moline) - 4.6/5 Stars (581 Reviews)
Top five QC Mexican restaurants with the highest number of Google reviews
- Adolph's Mexican Foods (East Moline) - 1.4K Reviews
- Los Portales (Davenport) - 1.4K Reviews
- Nally's Kitchen (Davenport) - 1.2K Reviews
- Los Agaves Mexican Grill (Moline) - 1.2K Reviews
- La Finca (Davenport) - 1.2K Reviews
