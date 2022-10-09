LULAC celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

LULAC began its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual 'fiesta night' on Saturday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15, but the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is beginning its celebration early.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, LULAC hosted its annual 'fiesta night,' consisting of a night of bringing Latinos from the community to celebrate.

"It's very heartwarming to bring our culture to the limelight of the Quad Cities," said Toni Robertson, treasurer of LULAC. "The more that we are noticed, the more people we can have."

Dancers from Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico performed at the event alongside students from Glenview Middle School, who performed mariachi music.

"If you have not seen them before perform, you're missing a great entertainment, because they are just very awesome," said Robertson. "They really highlight our heritage."

Not only is the organization hosting celebrations for the Quad City community, but its also making an impact.

Earlier this month, LULAC released its application for its scholarship. The scholarship is for Quad City college students and is open for all classes.

"It's not just for incoming freshmen," said Robertson. "It's for kids that are already in school, including upperclassmen."

Scholarships range from $500 to $2,000. The money is raised throughout the year from events and donations from locals. In 2021, LULAC gave more than $38,000 in scholarships.

"It's very rewarding and every event that we host is a lot of work," said Robertson. "Students are working hard for the scholarship and it pushes us through to work a little bit harder for them."