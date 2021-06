The new location opened on Utica Ridge Road on Monday, June 28.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Burger lovers have a new option to pick from in the Quad Cities.

On Monday, June 28 the highly-anticipated Five Guys opened on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport - right next to the Buffalo Wild Wings.

The plans were first announced in August of 2020. Construction started the following October and took just around seven months.