Construction underway on Davenport Five Guys

Construction started in early October. A local developer on the project said he hopes the restaurant will open in 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Construction is well-underway on a new Five Guys restaurant in Davenport.

The foundation has been poured for the burger restaurant on Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle, just south of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Local developer Steve Geifman with Geifman First Equity said most of the underground utilities such as sewer and water connections are installed and nearly half of the parking lot is poured.