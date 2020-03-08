Local developer says Five Guys is coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local developer Steve Geifman with Geifman First Equity says Five Guys is coming to Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle, just south of the Buffalo Wild Wings.

The plans have been in place for more than two years as residents wait for the restaurant to come to the city. Geifman says he'd like to start construction by October 1st of this year, and he wants the restaurant to open sometime in 2021.