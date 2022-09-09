Iowa's craft brewing industry getting a boost from new laws

Gov. Reynolds signed Senate File 2374 in early June, which largely loosened regulations and fees on Iowa's craft brewing industry.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Legislation passed this summer is set to give Iowa's craft brewing industry a boost.

Senate File 2374, which was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in early June, largely loosens craft brewing regulations and opens new opportunities for brewing businesses.

Additionally, the Alcohol Beverages Division has released regulatory guidance to support the implementation of the bill.

The bill reduces licensing fees, allows breweries more flexibility in the beers they can create, and allows native breweries to serve spirits in their taprooms using new, consolidated licenses.

It also expands distribution rights, which allows brew pubs to sell directly to customers so Iowans can buy the drinks they love directly from the breweries that create them.

In a news release published on Sept. 6, the Iowa Brewers Guild released a statement praising the implementation of the legislation.

“Our member breweries are entrepreneurs in cities and small towns across the state. Flexibility and creativity are keys to growth in a challenging economic climate,” said Noreen Otto, executive director of the IBG. “Our breweries are grateful that the state of Iowa is moving in the right direction to allow our industry to grow and in turn, help our Iowa communities grow.”

