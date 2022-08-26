Bent River unveils new SesquicentennALE for Moline

The Wheat Ale will be available at Bent River's Moline location, as well as the Sesquicentennial beverage tent over the weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — Who else is ready for a party?

You've probably heard that Moline is celebrating a birthday. 150 years (unless you'd like to get technical and then it's 174 years). Whatever the number, Moline is having a party and one local brewery is helping get in on the fun.

Bent River Brewing Company has unveiled a SesquicentennALE for the occasion. It is a wheat ale with 5% alcohol by volume, so yes, you do need to be at least 21 to try this drink.

If drinking alcohol isn't your thing, that is totally okay. There is so much to do at the family-friendly celebration being put on by the City of Moline. There is live music, food, games, and more.