Illinois Craft Beer Advent Calendar drop-off coming to Wake Brewing

A collaborative beer advent calendar put together by 24 Illinois breweries is accepting pre-orders that you can pick up in Rock Island in late November.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A brew from Rock Island's Wake Brewing is just one of the exclusive tastes available in this year's ILLINOISBEER Craft Beer Advent Calendar coming this November.

North Utica's Lodi Tap House, which gathers the calendar's contents, is accepting orders now and planning to fulfill them in drop-off events at participating breweries.

The calendar features 24 exclusive flavors from craft brewers across the state and retails for $89.99.

You can pre-order the calendar on Lodi Tap House's website on the specific drop-off event page you wish to pick up the order at. You can order from the Wake Brewing drop-off by clicking/tapping here.