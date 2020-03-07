YOUR MONEY with Mark: Which state's opening in a smarter way?

"The longer these closures and restrictions are placed on Illinois businesses, the more damage they'll cause to the Illinois economy and labor market, and ultimately, the longer it'll take to recover," he said Monday, June 29th.

Should Iowa allow its businesses to reopen as soon as they have though? Grywacheski will get into that on the 6th. He'll also discuss the better than expected unemployment report released Thursday, July 2nd and what that means for the economy moving forward. Your Money with Mark Grywacheski airs in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday during Good Morning Quad Cities.