YOUR MONEY with Mark: The possibility stocks are rising too quickly

Even though the stock market's rebounded, there's concern on Wall Street it's risen too much.

CHICAGO — The week of Monday, June 8th, Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski said the NASDAQ set a new all-time high while the S&P 500 came within just 150 points of its all-time high, but there's still concern on Wall Street.

Grywacheski says some believe the economy's rebounding because of what the White House has done to do it. Others believe this rally is too optimistic because of the damage it did cause to the labor market and economy in April.

What does Grywacheski think?

"I'm very cautious about the extent of this rally," he said Thursday, June 11th. "It doesn't have a lot of room for any error or setbacks in the economic recovery. Even though I do believe we'll get a strong rebound in the 2nd half of the year, there's a lot of complex challenges and unknowns that still need to be overcome."

What should you do now?

"For our home investors, don't be afraid to sell-out of a portion of your stock portfolio and lock-in some profits at these high stock prices," he said. "If the stock market continues to go higher, that's great, but if we do get a bit of a pullback, at least you've captured some of that profit."

What happened to the stock market Thursday?

The DJIA fell almost 7% and lost 1861 points, according to Grywacheski. He says the stock market went too high just like he had feared.