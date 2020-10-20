IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to use leftover pork

Whitney Hemmer explains Tuesday, October 20th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Southwestern Green Chile Pork

TOTAL TIME: 8 hours

INGREDIENTS

4 pound pork shoulder

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion

1 can 14.5 oz diced tomatoes

2 can 4 oz diced green chilies

2 tsp ground cumin

corn tortillas

corn tortillas, salsa verde, avocado, sour cream for serving

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add pork and cook until browned on all sides, about 6 to 8 minutes, turning to brown each side.

Place pork in slow cooker and add onion, tomatoes, green chilies and cumin.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add 1 cup water.

Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, until tender.

Remove pork and cool slightly.

Shred meat with a fork discarding fat.

Spoon some vegetables from the slow cooker over the pork.

Serve on corn tortillas and top with Salsa Verde, avocados and sour cream, if desired.

NUTRITION

Calories: 430 calories Protein: 37 grams Fat: 19 grams Sodium: 530 milligrams Cholesterol: 115 milligrams Saturated Fat: 6 grams Carbohydrates: 23 grams Fiber: 2 grams

Perfect Pulled Pork

Servings vary

5 pound boneless pork shoulder

1 1/2 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup water

1 package sandwich buns

DIRECTIONS

Combine all seasonings in a small bowl and rub evenly over roast.

Place meat in 6-quart crock pot.

Add water.

Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 4-5 hours, or until pork is very tender and pulls apart with a fork (145°F internal temperature).

Let pork rest for 10-15 minutes, then shred with two forks.

Serve on buns with barbeque sauce.

NUTRITION

210 calories; 10 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 95 mg cholesterol; 170 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 28 g protein

Pulled Pork Chili

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 onion, chopped

2 clove garlic, chopped

2 green pepper, chopped

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

2 pound pulled pork

2 can chicken stock

1 tsp hot sauce

1 can Mrs. Grimes® Chili Beans

1 can Mrs. Grimes® Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed

This is the perfect dish to transform your leftover pulled pork!

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat.

Add onion, garlic, green pepper, and dried seasonings.

Cook 5 minutes; stir often.

Stir in tomatoes and pulled pork.

Add chicken stock, hot sauce, and beans.

Bring to simmer.

Cook 20-25 minutes.

Serve topped with sour cream, cilantro, and cheese.

NUTRITION

291 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 579 mg sodium; 34 g carbohydrate; 8 g fiber; 19 g protein

Instant Pot Pulled Pork

1 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

½ tsp. cumin

¼ tsp cayenne pepper, optional

3 Pound Boneless Pork Roast, Cut into 3-4 inch cubes

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup broth (chicken, vegetable, or beef)

Instructions

In a small bowl mix together the brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, cumin, and cayenne.

Season the cubed pork with the spice mixture and set aside.

Turn your Instant Pot to saute. Add the olive oil.

Add half of the cubed pork and saute for 5 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove the browned pork to a plate and repeat with the remaining half of the cubed pork.

Turn the Instant Pot off. Add ½ cup broth to the Instant Pot and deglaze the bottom.

Return meat and remaining broth to the Instant Pot.

Close the slide and set to seal. Cook on manual high pressure for 40 minutes, followed by a natural release for 10 minutes.

Remove the meat from the Instant Pot and shred.

Cuban Sandwiches

French baguette, cut into slices

Mustard

Deli ham

Swiss cheese

Sliced pickles

Leftover shredded pork