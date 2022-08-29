'Star Wars' blaster sells for $900,000 at Rock Island Auction Company

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Thursday, Aug. 25 prior to the auction.
An iconic piece of film history sold for almost $1 million at Rock Island Auction Company on Saturday.
The legendary, only-remaining DL-44 Heavy Blaster prop, used by Harrison Ford in his portrayal of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars', sold to a bidder for $900,000 at the Premier Firearms Auction #86 in the auction house's first major foray into film memorabilia.
Rock Island Auction Company posted a video to their Facebook page documenting the sale, starting at $250,000 and escalating in increments of $25K and $50K before bids froze at $900,000 a minute later.
After taxes and fees, the blaster sold for a final price of $1,057,500 to an unidentified buyer.
"I mean, we just got picked up by a newspaper in Denmark, so the world's watching on this because of what it means to the world and how cool an opportunity it is for us to be able to handle," said an auction official just before bids opened.