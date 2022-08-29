'Star Wars' blaster sells for $900,000 at Rock Island Auction Company

In Thursday's preview event, auction officials said that they expected Han Solo's iconic blaster to sell for at least $500,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Thursday, Aug. 25 prior to the auction.

An iconic piece of film history sold for almost $1 million at Rock Island Auction Company on Saturday.

The legendary, only-remaining DL-44 Heavy Blaster prop, used by Harrison Ford in his portrayal of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars', sold to a bidder for $900,000 at the Premier Firearms Auction #86 in the auction house's first major foray into film memorabilia.

Rock Island Auction Company posted a video to their Facebook page documenting the sale, starting at $250,000 and escalating in increments of $25K and $50K before bids froze at $900,000 a minute later.

After taxes and fees, the blaster sold for a final price of $1,057,500 to an unidentified buyer.