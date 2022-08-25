'A good blaster at your side' | Rock Island Auction Company previews historical firearm sale with Star Wars, Tomb Raider props

A pair of iconic movie prop guns are up for sale at the Rock Island Auction Company this weekend, including arguably the most iconic pistol in film history.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Thousands of guns are going on sale at the Rock Island Auction Company this weekend, but two of them are stealing the show.

Rock Island Auction Company, the world's largest firearms auction house, is holding its 86th Premier Firearms Auction from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28, showcasing almost 2,000 guns from across American history for collectors to stake their bids on.

One of the most eye-catching displays in the Thursday preview event, however, is a pair of movie props that includes one of the most iconic movie pistols of all time.

"Of course, the big ones that are getting a lot of the news right now are Han Solo's DL-44 blaster from the original "Star Wars", 1977, and Lara Croft's two pistols from 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," said Joel Kolander with the auction house.

Another iconic gun up for sale is Wil Bill Hickock's Smith & Wesson Model 2 revolver.

Han Solo's blaster is expected to fetch a price of around $500,000, as the iconic prop generates headlines and attention from across the world. Lara Croft's dual pistols are also expected to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Film props and celebrity guns are a new venture for the Rock Island Auction, but it's a market that the company is excited to enter.

"To venture into the sort of Hollywood and celebrity arms is a neat blending of firearms collecting and the Hollywood memorabilia collecting, " Kolander added. "We've touched on it briefly, like some guns by John Wayne or Elvis, but to have on-screen used items is unusual and it's kind of exciting since that marketplace is very popular right now."

Auction officials hope that this initial Hollywood venture and headlining sale will lead to more, similar items coming to the house in the future.