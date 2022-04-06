Hundreds attend the 2022 Quad Cities PrideFest

This year's festival was moved to Schwiebert Park in Rock Island for a weekend of live music, drag shows, burlesque, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities PrideFest returned for a weekend of live music, drag shows, burlesque, food, vendors and more in its new location at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

Organizers estimate nearly 2,000 people turned out for the two-day event on June 3-4.

The family-friendly event featured a mix of local and out-of-state performers while a line of food trucks and vendors surrounded the park. All day, the riverfront was awash in rainbow flags, face paint, keychains, water bottles, hair coloring, and clothes.

"We have nonprofits, we have food vendors and merchant vendors and advocates for the LGBT community," said Quad Cities Pride Festivals Co-Director Andrew Glasscock. "This is a melting pot of us and we're happy to kick off pride month with PrideFest."

On Saturday afternoon, he said the 2022 festival was on track to be the 'best year ever' with a peak number of sponsors, vendors, and attendees.

"We couldn't be happier," Glasscock said. "We're very inclusive and celebrate diversity. We have a very large youth crowd and it's very important for our community to let our youth - and anybody - know that it doesn't matter! Do you! Love is love, love has no gender. We're very excited to be here!"

Typically held in Davenport, this year's event was moved to Schwiebert Park, a choice that organizers couldn't be more thrilled about.

"It's great to have a green space. Families need a little bit of grass area to hang out with the kids. There's a beautiful river and the boardwalk, just the whole thing," Glasscock said.