Hand in Hand's holds 2nd Music Fest Fundraiser to give children their best chance to succeed

Hand in Hand's mission is to support children of all abilities, and by holding this music fundraiser, they're bringing awareness to local youth programs.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hand in Hand is bringing back their Music Fest Fundraiser to the Isle Casino in Bettendorf this year.

"We really love to have events that our entire families can come to and not just the adults, or an event that's pretty exclusive," Hand in Hand's CEO Angie Kendall said.

Music performers involved in this year's event include:

Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls

Danger Zone

Dani Lynn Howe Band

Jason Carl and the Whole Band

Moonshine Run

Families who come out for the concerts will also be treated to an abundance of food choices and activities to keep the children engaged.

"Music brings people together like nothing else, and that's what we aim to achieve with our Music Fest,” said Ashley Hicks, Director of Development and Events. "We've put our heart and soul into curating an experience that celebrates the magic of music while raising funds for our inclusive programs to support people of all abilities.”

Tickets for the event are $15, but will also be sold at the door for $25. People are encouraged to bring their own seating to the venue.

