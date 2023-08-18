x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Princeton 5K to raise money for Mississippi River Trail

The Princeton 5K will take place on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m.
Credit: Princeton, Iowa Recreation Trails

PRINCETON, Iowa — Princeton Recreation Trails is hosting its 10th annual 5K Walk/Run on Sept. 29.

“This a small hometown race raising money for the Mississippi River Trail,” said Tara Flesch, Race Director.

The goal of the walk/run is to raise money to connect a separated Mississippi River Trail.

“The fundraiser will help accomplish this goal and the event is endorsed by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative for taking charge in improving the health of Iowans," Flesch said.

The 5K will happen on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m. The race is done on city roads and begins and ends near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton, IA. 

Water and post-race refreshments will be provided following the race.  Sign up by clicking here. The cost is $30 and includes a special 10-year anniversary sweatshirt. 

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Historic piece of history briefly on display in Davenport, sparking efforts to educate public

Before You Leave, Check This Out