Princeton 5K to raise money for Mississippi River Trail

The Princeton 5K will take place on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m.

PRINCETON, Iowa — Princeton Recreation Trails is hosting its 10th annual 5K Walk/Run on Sept. 29.

“This a small hometown race raising money for the Mississippi River Trail,” said Tara Flesch, Race Director.

The goal of the walk/run is to raise money to connect a separated Mississippi River Trail.

“The fundraiser will help accomplish this goal and the event is endorsed by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative for taking charge in improving the health of Iowans," Flesch said.

The 5K will happen on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m. The race is done on city roads and begins and ends near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton, IA.

Water and post-race refreshments will be provided following the race. Sign up by clicking here. The cost is $30 and includes a special 10-year anniversary sweatshirt.