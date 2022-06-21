Countryside Community Theatre debuts 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' this weekend

The show will run June 24-26 and July 1-3 at North Scott High School in Eldridge.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Countryside Community Theatre will debut its production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on Friday, June 24 at North Scott High School in Eldridge.

The sung-through comedy show will feature songs in a variety of styles, from county-western and calypso to a parody of French ballads, according to a release from the theatre.

The musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, originally premiered in 1968, according to its website. The story is based on the character of Joseph in the Bible's Book of Genesis.

WQAD's Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt stars as Joseph in the Countryside Community Theatre production of the musical.

Performances at North Scott High School, located at 200 South 1st Street, will take place at the following times:

7 p.m. Friday, June 24.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

2 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

7 p.m. Friday, July 1.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

2 p.m Sunday, July 3.