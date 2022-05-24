Ready for rhubarb? Annual Rhubarb Festival returns June 3-4 to Aledo

The Rhubarb Festival will feature homemade pies, rhubarb sampling, crafts, music and more in historic downtown Aledo.

ALEDO, Ill. — The 30th Annual Rhubarb Festival comes June 3-4 to historic downtown Aledo. The two-day celebration honors the ruby red stalks you know and love, with handmade creations ranging from pies to soda pop.

Thousands of rhubarb lovers will flock the first Friday and Saturday of June to Aledo, named the Rhubarb Capital of Illinois in 2007 by the state's 95th General Assembly House of Representatives.

“Since the festival began in 1991, we have been incredibly proud to still be holding such a unique event every year that brings people of all ages to Aledo,” Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch said in a news release. “Thirty years later, Aledo Rhubarb Festival is a wonderful community event, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

Main events will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-4 at Aledo's Central Park and the Mercer County Courthouse lawn, with special live bands performing 7-9 p.m. both days at the Central Park Bandshell. Friday will feature music from rock-n-roll tribute band The Neverly Brothers, and Saturday will have music from 11-piece funk-soul-blues band Ten of Soul.

But you won't have to say "goodbye" to the sweet stalks for long after the festival comes to a close. The festival will be giving away 12,000 rhubarb seeds, so attendees will be able to grow their own at home.