COMING SOON: Moline
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.
Credit Union Moving Headquarters: John Deere Road
Vibrant Credit Union is moving its headquarters to the old Sam's Club off John Deere Road in Moline. Its current headquarters is near SouthPark Mall. That building, located on 52nd Avenue, is now up for sale.
Vibrant President and CEO Matt McCombs says they've significantly outgrown their current location. Construction is ongoing right now. McCombs says they should be in their new building by March of next year.
Coffee Shop Expanding: Avenue of the Cities
Kick Serve Coffee is opening up another shop in the city. Co-Owner Tom Slininger says he and his wife Jackie plan on putting in a shop on Avenue of the Cities across the street from the Planet Fitness and Subway, right next to Uncle Pete's Gyros. Tom does not know when exactly his new shop will open up, but he thinks it will either be late this year or early next year.
Their current shop is at the corner of 7th Street and 19th Avenue. Kick Serve got its name because the two love to play tennis, and the shop has many drinks with the theme of tennis in the drink's name.
Video Aired on June 9th, 2021:
Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject line.