COMING SOON: More Food, More Townhouses, More Sweets

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

John Deere Road and 41st Street, Moline

Pancheros Mexican Grill is coming to the Illinois Quad Cities, opening a new location at the corner of John Deere Road and 41st Street in Moline - right across the street from Panera. No word yet on when it's expected to open, along with what other businesses are going into the building.

Devils Glen Road and Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf

The Townhomes at Highland Pointe are being built behind Crawford Brew Works on Tanglefoot Lane, off Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf. Crews were very busy working at the site when we took this picture on December 14, 2020:

New Business Near TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf

Cookies and Dreams is expanding - opening a new location near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. It's expected to open in 2021, according to its Facebook Page.

Two-Way Traffic on the New I-74 Bridge, Moline and Bettendorf