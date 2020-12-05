New coffee shop coming to Moline is ready to serve during COVID-19 pandemic

A new Moline Coffee shop is has been preparing to open for months and opening day is just a few weeks away.

MOLINE, Illinois — Starting a business is a lot of work but for Jackie and Tom Slininger, starting their own coffee shop seemed like a piece of cake.

"Things were going really smoothly I mean it's our first time being entrepreneurs but we felt like things were kinda rolling," said Jackie.

Between planning, finances and various deadlines everything was working out until it wasn't.

"We lost our daycare," said Jackie. "We had to learn how to really roll with things and adapt last minute."

The pandemic shoved a wrench in their plans.

"Everybody has a story to tell and it's all just really tragic and it's not a good time," Jackie said. "It's not what we would we want for the global environment and the local environment."

Their story is the soon-to-be Kick Serve Coffee in Moline near Olde Towne Bakery.

"We both just wanted to be entrepreneurs and we like coffee shops a lot," Jackie said. "We like going around and seeing the different things that they have to offer."

The tennis themed shop comes from Jackie and Tom's love for tennis, a hobby that led to how they met.

Kick Serve has just enough room for a drive-thru and walk up window only which is ideal during the pandemic.

"That's been one of the positives of it for sure is that we can still open without taking a big hit on our timeline," said Jackie.

While changes are still being made behind the scenes, Jackie is still looking for the good.

"The chaos and the stress and the uncertainty really helped us," Jackie said. "I would say it's been a growth opportunity. I'm not giving myself time to worry I'm just going to see what happens and just hope for the best."

Kick Serve is itching to open and hopefully make a difference.

"Hopefully it gives a smile in someone's day," said Jackie.