COMING SOON: Rock Island

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Farmers' Market Opening : Schwiebert Riverfront Park

The QC Farmers' Market is opening a physical market after being online since it "opened" in May 2020. It will be located in the west parking lot of Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, where its Tuesday online pickup is already.

The new concept starts Saturday, August 7th and is open from 8am until Noon.