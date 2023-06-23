After thirteen years, the Capitol Theatre slated for reopening

After a nearly thirteen-year renovation process, the downtown Davenport theatre is reopening.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from when the Kahl Building initially closed in 2018.

Capitol Theatre in Davenport, located at 330 W. 3rd St., is reopening after renovations. The 103-year-old landmark is one of the Midwest's oldest art houses.

The $24 million renovations included the preservation of the theatre's original gold elevators, marble floors, handcrafted plasterwork and detailed art.

In addition to the theatre, the 10-story Kahl Building has been renovated to include 65 apartment units and is ready to house new tenants, according to a press release from Downtown Davenport Partnership.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, a concert is scheduled for September 29, where rock band Blackberry Smoke is set to take the stage. This will be the first concert since the theatre's 2010 closure.

Tickets will be on-sale Friday, June 23, 2023 at firstfleetconcerts.com.

"Des Moines-based promoter First Fleet Concerts, are behind the show and have signed on as the Capitol’s promoter," according to the press release. "Sam Summers, owner and founder of FFC will not only act as promoter, but additionally as an owner of the Capitol."

First Fleet Concerts and Summers have a role in numerous venues and events in the region including Val Air Ballroom, Hinterland Music Festival and Wooly's.

The theatre opened in 1920 and is located inside the Kahl Building. This building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.