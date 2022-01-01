Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Sports
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
Rock Island-Milan School District to begin COVID-19 testing for students and staff
Free PCR Covid tests now available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
StormTrack 8 University
Latest Weather Stories
Tracking the next round of snow by midweek
Nor'easters in the Quad Cities
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
32°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
Vaccine
Cottage Hospital Closure
Coming Soon
This Week
As Seen On TV
Jefferson Awards
Pay It Forward
Now Hiring
In The Kitchen
Deals
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WQAD.com
Contest-Rules
Contest Rules
Contest-Rules
Capriotti’s Big Game Sweepstakes - Official Rules
Official rules for this sweepstakes
Contest-Rules
My Favorite Teacher Award Official Rules 2022
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Sweepstakes rules for Dancing with the Stars Sweepstakes
Complete rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
Win Tickets to see Cody Johnson Sweepstakes - Official Rules
Official rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
Sweepstakes Rules for Disney on Ice Sweepstakes
Complete rules for this sweepstakes
Contest-Rules
Family Fun Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Fred Astaire Dance Sweepstakes Rules
Official rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
The Family Credit Union Pay My Bills Official Rules
Complete rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
Win Lunch for Your Office Sweepstakes Official Rules
Complete Contest Rules
Contest-Rules
BBQ Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Beat the Heat Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Capriotti’s Big Game Sweepstakes - Official Rules
Official rules for this sweepstakes
Contest-Rules
My Favorite Teacher Award Official Rules 2022
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Sweepstakes rules for Dancing with the Stars Sweepstakes
Complete rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
Win Tickets to see Cody Johnson Sweepstakes - Official Rules
Official rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
Sweepstakes Rules for Disney on Ice Sweepstakes
Complete rules for this sweepstakes
Contest-Rules
Family Fun Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Fred Astaire Dance Sweepstakes Rules
Official rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
The Family Credit Union Pay My Bills Official Rules
Complete rules for this sweepstakes.
Contest-Rules
Win Lunch for Your Office Sweepstakes Official Rules
Complete Contest Rules
Contest-Rules
BBQ Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules
Contest-Rules
Beat the Heat Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow