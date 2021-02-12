Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

The allocation for 2022 is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country.

The allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion.

The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.