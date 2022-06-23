Former Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp bringing youth basketball camp to Muscatine

The one-day basketball camp will also feature former University of Iowa player Makenzie Meyer. Here's how to sign up.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Fresh out of his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, former Iowa Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp is bringing his hoop skills back to his hometown of Muscatine this summer for a youth training camp.

Quad Cities area third through eighth graders will get the chance to learn the game from the Hawkeye baller at his inaugural Wieskamp Skills Camp.

The camp will take place Tuesday, July 19 at the Muscatine Community YMCA, located at 1823 Logan Street. The camp will be split into two timeslots, with third through fifth graders playing 9-11:30 a.m. and sixth through eighth graders playing 1-3:30 p.m. that day.

Joining Wieskamp to host the camp is his soon-to-be wife, former University of Iowa Hawkeye player Makenzie Meyer. According to a tweet from Wieskamp, each child participant will get a t-shirt and a chance to get autographs and pictures with the couple.

Registration for the camp is open through July 17, and the cost to attend is $50 per child. Tap/click here to sign up.