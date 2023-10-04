Rock Island WNBA Draft watch party awaits historic QCA picks

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Basketball fans are eagerly awaiting a historic moment for Quad Cities athletics as two former Rocks are up for grabs in the WNBA Draft.
A watch party held at Rooster's Sports Bar and Grill in Rock Island is ready to celebrate when the names of two hometown teammates — Brea Beal and Chrislyn Carr — are called, which would make them the first QCA athletes to make it to the WNBA.
Both players are expected to be drafted — with 2022 NCAA champion Beal expected to go in the first round and Carr following as early as round three.
The draft kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN for those not glued to Rooster's 119-inch screen.
