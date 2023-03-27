Catch the Lady Hawkeyes' Final Four match on the Carver-Hawkeye Arena jumbotron this Friday

Can't make it to Dallas for the Lady Hawkeyes' semifinal match? The Carver-Hawkeye Arena is inviting fans to a watch party on the home turf.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Not able to travel to Dallas for the Lady Hawkeye's Final Four match this Friday? The University of Iowa has just the opportunity to watch the game with other fans a lot closer to home.

The university is holding a Final Four Watch Party on Friday, March 31 for Hawkeyes fans to watch the women's basketball semifinal on the Carver-Hawkeye Arena's big screen.

The arena's doors will open at 7:30 p.m., one hour before the scheduled tipoff time of 8:30 p.m.

Viewers are asked to watch the game on the jumbotron on the east side of the arena, and the floor will not be accessible due to construction.

Both entry and parking are free — fans can park in all Carver-Hawkeye Arena lots with no reservation required. A clear bag policy will be in effect.

More information can be found at hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday/