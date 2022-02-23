Davenport native Seth Rollins, WWE Road to Wrestlemania coming to TaxSlayer Center

For the first time in nearly three years, WWE returns to the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from 2014.

WWE Road to Wrestlemania will be held at the TaxSlayer Center beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

Headlining the main event will be none other than Davenport native Seth "Freakin" Rollins taking on A.J. Styles.

Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, is the only wrestler to cash a "Money in the Bank" contract in a WrestleMania main event and the only wrestler to have simultaneously held WWE and U.S. Championship titles.

The WWE superstar is a co-owner of 392 Caffe and Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, two neighboring buildings located on the corner of 3rd and Scott Streets in downtown Davenport.

Other Road to Wrestlemania matchups — March 20

U.S. Championship: Damian Priest vs. Kevin Ownes

RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

RAW Tag Team Champions - Alpha Academy

Others: The Miz, Finn Baylor