Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers heading to Iowa as preferred walk-on

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island basketball standout Amarion Nimmers is heading to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. Nimmers announced his decision on April 30 via social media.

The 1st-Team All-State selection averaged 24 points per game for the Rocks and helped lead the team to the sectional title game this past season.

Nimmers had several scholarship offers at the D1 level, but recent interest from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes felt too good to pass up.

"I feel like it was the perfect decision and situation I was in," Nimmers said. "Of course Fran seen me. He was here to see the Dubuque-Hempstead game and I feel like it was meant to be."