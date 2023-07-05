x
RAGBRAI team and UI Health Care hosting a children's bike safety event

With RAGBRAI coming up later this month, the team is offering free bicycle tune-ups and safety checks for children's bikes.
Credit: UI Health Care
RAGBRAI and UI Health Care are teaming up at a free children's bike safety event

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Ahead of the thousands of cyclists that will ride across Iowa later this month, the RAGBRAI team and UI Health Care are taking the opportunity to talk about children's bike safety.

A free event will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at UI Health Care — Iowa River Landing in Coralville for families to learn more about how to keep their kids safe behind the handlebars.

The event will offer bicycle tune-ups and safety checks for children's bikes, bike safety tips and free kids' helmets while supplies last. A raffle will give a chance to win a free children's bicycle. 

