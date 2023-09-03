RAGBRAI 50: What to know once the ride reaches Davenport

With the city of Davenport expected to hold about 25,000 Ragbrai riders, here's what events are being held after bikers dip their tires.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — RAGBRAI officials are going all out to highlight the 50th anniversary of the ride across Iowa.

Along the 500-mile ride, participants and volunteers will have local entertainment and food vendors available to enjoy in each of the overnight cities. However, RAGBRAI officials have planned a special concert series at some of the towns along the route.

Some of the concerts include artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Spin Doctors.

This year, RAGBRAI riders are set to dip their tires into the Mississippi at Veterans Memorial Park on July 29, which would close portions of U.S. Highway 61 to local traffic for morning traffic.

Around the same time, the annual Bix 7 race will be in town, therefore residents should pay attention to road closures in and around Davenport, especially around Fourth Street and Brady Street for the early morning commute.

