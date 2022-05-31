x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

QC High School Softball: Illinois Sectionals

Tuesday's highlights on the diamond from these Illinois Quad Cities high schools.

More Videos

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. —

  • Rock Island rally falls just short in 12-11 lost to East Peoria
  • Sterling's season comes to an end with 10-1 loss to Kaneland

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles