Centerfire, single-shot rifles approved for deer hunting in Illinois

The law, signed by Gov. Pritzker on May 27, allows the use of lighter, centerfire single-shot rifles during firearm season, effective in 2023.

ILLINOIS, USA — Editor's note: The video above is from May 26. Read more here.

Illinois deer hunters will soon have more tools available to them during the hunting season after the signing of a recent law.

House Bill 4386, signed by Gov. Pritzker on May 27, allows for the use of centerfire, single-shot rifles for deer hunting in the firearm set as set by the director of natural resources every year.

These lighter rifles join the list of legal hunting firearms, which includes slug-ammunition shotguns, muzzleloading rifles and centerfire handguns.

The newly-approved firearms must still abide by site-specific regulations and use legal ammunition.

Additionally, the law makes it illegal, during deer hunting season, to possess or be in proximity of a non-centerfire rifle or a magazine capable of making a rifle not a single shot.

The bill goes into effect on January 1, 2023. You can read the text of the bill here.