Clark, Purdy nominated for 2023 ESPYs: Here's how you can vote

LOS ANGELES — Two of Iowa's best athletes are up for some worldwide recognition.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a former Iowa State Cyclone, have been nominated for 2023 ESPY Awards.
The pair are both up for "Best Breakthrough Athlete" alongside Angel Reese of LSU and Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners. Clark is also nominated for "Best College Athlete, Women's Sports."
The other nominees in the college category are:
- Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Sooners (softball)
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern Wildcats (lacrosse)
- Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators (gymnastics)
Fans can vote here for each award. Voting is open now and closes at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 9.
"The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars," ESPN said in a press release.
Other notable award nominations include:
- Best Athlete, Men's Sports
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Lionel Messi, Argentina
- Best Athlete, Women's Sports
- Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
- Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
- Iga Świątek, Tennis
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Best Team
- Denver Nuggets (NBA)
- Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA football)
- Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
- Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)
- Louisiana State Tigers (women's college basketball)
- Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA softball)
- Vegas Golden Knights (NHL
ESPN will also award three "pillar" awards during the July 12 ceremony: the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service.
