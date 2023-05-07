How did Caitlin Clark do at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am?

Iowa's Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year teed off at the Pro-Am in front of a crowd of cheering fans.

SILVIS, Ill. — Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark brought a wave of black and gold with her to the Pro-Am tournament at the John Deere Classic this year.

Dedicated fans, young and old, flocked to this year's John Deere Classic to watch Clark play with fellow Iowa native and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and three other amateurs on the TPC Deere Run.

After her debut at the Pro-Am, Clark and her team finished with a score of -5.

Clark has been honored with many awards during her career, including the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year in June and AP women's basketball Player of the Year.

She helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history in April before the team lost to LSU.

Clark teed off at her first Pro-Am tournament, eager to try something new.

"It's different for me, this is a little out of my comfort zone," Clark said. "Just tried to have fun with it, and obviously when you get to play with the Ryder Cup captain, not many people get that opportunity."

Johnson was just as star-struck as Clark. The 12-time PGA Tour victor coached, joked and talked with Clark through the Pro-Am.

"We know when she crosses half court she's lethal," Johnson said. "It's off the court that makes it easy to be a fan. What happened in the women's tournament this year, as an Iowan and a fan of sport, was spectacular."