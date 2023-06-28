High temps for the JDC: How to keep yourself safe from heat exhaustion, weather-related illness

UnityPoint Health is offering the public some advice on managing the high temperatures for this year's JDC.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is right around the corner, and this year’s tournament is going to be quite hot.

UnityPoint Health is the official medical sponsor of the tournament and will be providing medical care at the event, including responding to weather-related illnesses and other concerns that might arise.

They encourage spectators to take these precautions in order to combat the high temperatures.

Drink lots of water.

When walking the course, be sure to rest and take breaks.

When possible, stay in the shade.

Wear breathable clothes and avoid dark colors.

Use sunscreen.

Monitor for signs of heat exhaustion. These include nausea, dizziness, cramps or headaches. If these arise, make sure to stop what you're doing to cool off and drink fluids.

“On hot days, we always recommend hydration prior to going out and continued hydration throughout the day,” Nathaniel Curl, an emergency department physician for UnityPoint, said. “A bottle of water every couple of hours is a good idea. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.”

UnityPoint Health representatives also advise people to remain aware of the outdoor temperatures throughout the day and to move indoors when the heat is becoming unbearable. If spectators are planning to stay outside, make sure to reapply sunscreen and find available shade throughout the day to rest.

Medical crews will be scattered throughout the concourse during the JDC in case of medical emergencies, but visitors can get assistance at any time during the tournament.