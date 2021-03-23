How to watch the MLB 'Field of Dreams' game between Yankees, White Sox

The game is set for August 12, 2021.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the White Sox meet the Yankees on the famous "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa - they'll be making history. It will be the first time a Major League Baseball game has been played in Iowa.

The game, scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, will broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. Central. It will also be available on ESPN Radio 1000.

Originally, this game was supposed to happen in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If all goes as planned in August 2021, this will be a game two years in the making, having first been announced in August of 2019.