New Dyersville "Field of Dreams" museum has a Quad City connection

Regardless if the game between the Chicago White Sox or St. Louis Cardinals takes place, the museum will open Aug. 7th.

MILAN, Illinois — A Field of Dreams museum is coming to Dyersville next month. It's separate from the well awaited game now between the Chicago White Sox and Saint Louis Cardinals. The museum is being curated in the Quad Cities.

The project started back in January at Edwards Creative in Milan. Julia Evans says she's spearheading the curation crew and says it all started with a sketch.

"The movie was made in the 80's so a lot of people really don't think it's history yet," Evans says. "20, 50 years down the road it really is going to be history."

"It gives you a behind the scenes look at the making of the movie," says Tim Wren, Edwards Creative Museum Services Director. "The cast, the selection of the site, the field."

The museum will hold artifacts from the movie like a wool uniform worn by one of the "ghost players", a magazine used as a prop, even a VHS copy of the film.

"Artifacts like a VHS tape or a magazine cover may not seem like true history artifacts right now, but they're pieces of history," Evans says. "It's part of film history, they're part of baseball history."