High School

Illinois Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class

Moline is No. 4 in Class 4A. Princeton is the top ranked team in Class 2A, and Rockridge is not far behind at No. 9.
MOLINE, Ill. —

Illinois High School Boy's Basketball Rankings

The boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.

Class 4A

  1. Kenwood (14-2) 116 PTS
  2. Whitney Young (14-4) 110 PTS
  3. Benet Academy (18-1) 93 PTS
  4. Moline (15-2) 83 PTS
  5. Joliet West (15-4) 67 PTS
  6. Rolling Meadows (17-2) 48 PTS
  7. Curie (12-4) 44 PTS
  8. Lyons (13-2) 29 PTS
  9. Brother Rice (16-2) 22 PTS
  10. Quincy (15-2) 16 PTS

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A

  1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (15-0) 124 PTS
  2. Simeon (14-1) 121 PTS
  3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (17-1) 100 PTS
  4. Metamora (14-2) 86 PTS
  5. Decatur MacArthur (16-1) 65 PTS
  6. Hillcrest (15-2) 51 PTS
  7. East St. Louis (9-3) 38 PTS
  8. Lemont (14-2) 33 PTS
  9. Hyde Park (15-2) 32 PTS
  10. Grayslake Central (15-1) 21 PTS

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.

Class 2A

  1. Princeton (17-0) 154 PTS
  2. Fairbury Prairie Central (15-1) 126 PTS
  3. Columbia (16-2) 99 PTS
  4. Rockford Christian (18-0) 96 PTS
  5. Breese Central (16-2) 86 PTS
  6. St. Joseph-Ogden (13-2) 77 PTS
  7. Williamsville (13-1) 68 PTS
  8. DePaul College Prep (10-6) 32 PTS
  9. Rockridge (12-3) 27 PTS
  10. Teutopolis (14-3) 26 PTS

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.

Class 1A

  1. Jacksonville Routt (15-1) 147 PTS
  2. Decatur Lutheran (16-0) 114 PTS
  3. Pecatonica (14-2) 104 PTS
  4. Altamont (14-3) 71 PTS
  5. Waterloo Gibault (15-3) 61 PTS
  6. Augusta Southeastern (13-3) 52 PTS
  7. Illini Bluffs (16-3) 44 PTS
  8. New Berlin (12-3) 39 PTS
  9. Camp Point Central (14-3) 37 PTS
  10. (TIE) Centralia Christ Our Rock (15-0) 33 PTS Casey-Westfield (11-4) 33 PTS

Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.

