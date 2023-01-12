Illinois Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class

MOLINE, Ill. —
Illinois High School Boy's Basketball Rankings
The boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Kenwood (14-2) 116 PTS
- Whitney Young (14-4) 110 PTS
- Benet Academy (18-1) 93 PTS
- Moline (15-2) 83 PTS
- Joliet West (15-4) 67 PTS
- Rolling Meadows (17-2) 48 PTS
- Curie (12-4) 44 PTS
- Lyons (13-2) 29 PTS
- Brother Rice (16-2) 22 PTS
- Quincy (15-2) 16 PTS
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O’Fallon 1.
Class 3A
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (15-0) 124 PTS
- Simeon (14-1) 121 PTS
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (17-1) 100 PTS
- Metamora (14-2) 86 PTS
- Decatur MacArthur (16-1) 65 PTS
- Hillcrest (15-2) 51 PTS
- East St. Louis (9-3) 38 PTS
- Lemont (14-2) 33 PTS
- Hyde Park (15-2) 32 PTS
- Grayslake Central (15-1) 21 PTS
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.
Class 2A
- Princeton (17-0) 154 PTS
- Fairbury Prairie Central (15-1) 126 PTS
- Columbia (16-2) 99 PTS
- Rockford Christian (18-0) 96 PTS
- Breese Central (16-2) 86 PTS
- St. Joseph-Ogden (13-2) 77 PTS
- Williamsville (13-1) 68 PTS
- DePaul College Prep (10-6) 32 PTS
- Rockridge (12-3) 27 PTS
- Teutopolis (14-3) 26 PTS
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.
Class 1A
- Jacksonville Routt (15-1) 147 PTS
- Decatur Lutheran (16-0) 114 PTS
- Pecatonica (14-2) 104 PTS
- Altamont (14-3) 71 PTS
- Waterloo Gibault (15-3) 61 PTS
- Augusta Southeastern (13-3) 52 PTS
- Illini Bluffs (16-3) 44 PTS
- New Berlin (12-3) 39 PTS
- Camp Point Central (14-3) 37 PTS
- (TIE) Centralia Christ Our Rock (15-0) 33 PTS Casey-Westfield (11-4) 33 PTS
Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
