Davenport West welcomes new head coach to their football program

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport West High School has a new head football coach starting with the 2020 - 2021 season, Brandon Krusey.

Coach Krusey spent three years at Davenport North, then worked a season in Mason City.

His head coaching experience dates back to 2002, when he worked for North Tama (from 2002-2009), followed by Grundy Center (from 2009-2012), and then Independence (from 2012-2014).

He's been named Coach of the Year six times.